iOttie’s just-released Easy One Touch 6 car mounts fall to new lows at $21 each (Reg. $30)

iOttie’s latest Easy One Touch 6 car mounts are now going on sale for one of the first times. Now courtesy of Amazon, the new debuts are all headlined by the iOttie Easy One Touch 6 Dashboard Mount at $20.95. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, you’re looking at only the second-ever discount with $9 in savings attached. It’s $1 under our previous mention, too, and a new all-time low. Just refreshed last month, the new Easy One Touch 6 collection features a redesigned one-handed mounting system for keeping your iPhone or Android device in view while driving. This model has a suction cup base to stick to your dashboard with a telescoping arm for setting the perfect position. We explore what’s new this time around in our launch coverage, and then break down the extra styles below the fold.

Alongside the dashboard mount, some of the more specialized versions of iOttie’s Easy One Touch 6 series are getting in on the savings. Sporting the same mounting design as we noted above, these swap the suction cup form-factor for some different designs while all landing at new all-time lows thanks to the second-ever discounts. These are beating previous mentions by $3 or more.

More on the iOttie Easy One Touch 6 car mounts:

The latest generation of our best-selling car mount, the Easy One Touch 6 Dash and Windshield phone mount combines versatility and convenience. This upgrade features an enhanced button and cradle for wider device and case compatibility. The telescopic arm extends from 5 up to 6.75 inches offering drivers a more customized viewing experience.

