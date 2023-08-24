Columbia’s Labor Day Sale offers 25% off sitewide with deals from $7

Columbia’s Labor Day Sale is live and offering 25% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. It’s currently marked down to PFG Terminal Tackle Heather Polo Shirt is currently marked down to $18 and originally sold for $45. This lightweight polo was designed to give you full range of motion for fishing, golfing, and more. You can choose from three color options and it pairs perfectly with shorts, joggers, jeans, khakis, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Columbia customers. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

