Lacoste Labor Day Sale takes an extra 20% off + free shipping: Polos, sweatshirts, more

Ali Smith -
Fashion
50% off + 20% off

Lacoste offers an extra 20% off sale items during its Labor Day Weekend Sale. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Update your wardrobe with deals on polos, sweatshirts, dresses, sneakers, pants, and more. A standout from this sale is the Original L.12.12 Heathered Petit Piqué Cotton Polo that’s currently marked down to $44 and originally sold for $110. This best-selling polo shirt is available in eleven color options and pairs nicely with joggers, jeans, chino pants, or shorts alike. The ribbed details are stretch-infused for added comfort and it’s lightweight. This is also a great option for fall weather because it can be layered seamlessly. With over 160 reviews from Lacoste customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Juice up a pair of DualSense gamepads on HyperX’s...
ESR vegan leather MagSafe wallet with metal hardware an...
Apple’s new HomePod 2 sees rare discount to $285 ...
Save up to $150 on a refurb Ninja Woodfire grill and sm...
Time is running out to save up to $700 on e-bikes in th...
AUTO-VOX Wireless RV Backup Camera sees first discount ...
Pad & Quill Labor Day sale: Leather Apple Watch ba...
New silicone elago Apple Pencil 2nd generation pen-styl...
Load more...
Show More Comments