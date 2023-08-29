Lacoste Labor Day Sale takes an extra 20% off + free shipping: Polos, sweatshirts, more

Lacoste offers an extra 20% off sale items during its Labor Day Weekend Sale. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Update your wardrobe with deals on polos, sweatshirts, dresses, sneakers, pants, and more. A standout from this sale is the Original L.12.12 Heathered Petit Piqué Cotton Polo that’s currently marked down to $44 and originally sold for $110. This best-selling polo shirt is available in eleven color options and pairs nicely with joggers, jeans, chino pants, or shorts alike. The ribbed details are stretch-infused for added comfort and it’s lightweight. This is also a great option for fall weather because it can be layered seamlessly. With over 160 reviews from Lacoste customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

