Belkin BoostCharge Pro with Apple Watch fast charger hits $75 (Reg. $100) in Labor Day sale

Belkin today is launching its annual Labor Day sale, this time offering three different tiers of savings based on how much you spend. Orders of $80 or more will lock-in $15 off their purchase with code LDAY2023 (should automatically apply at checkout), while stepping up to a cart with $125 worth of gear will save you $30. Any orders over $200 will take $60 off their total, too. Applying to a collection of MagSafe chargers, Mac docks, and other everyday carry upgrades, shipping is free across the board. Our favorite discount has the new BoostCharge Pro Apple Watch Power Bank at $74.99. That’s $25 off the usual $100 price tag thanks to stacking offers and a new low. It’s $15 under our previous and only other discount, too. Head below for more.

Belkin’s new BoostCharge Pro power bank arrives centered around an internal 10,000mAh battery. It has a soft plastic finish to house all of the internal charging tech, like its 20W USB-C port for topping off your iPhone 14. Though the best part and the whole reason to buy this accessory over any other power bank is the built-in Apple Watch Fast Charger. The sleek build can top off your wearable at the full charging rate, making this a perfect option for your everyday carry or travel setup. We take a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

Another highlight has Belkin’s latest 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand at $119.99. Dropping from the usual $150 price tag, it’s now $30 off and clocking in at $7.50 under previous mentions. With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 14, as well as existing iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7 and 8 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. You can get a closer look at the experience in our hands-on review.

Just be sure to shop the rest of the sale direct from Belkin. You can bundle various accessories to hit whichever savings threshold you’re hoping to, as well.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro features:

With 20 watts of Power Delivery, this power bank lets you fast charge an Apple Watch from 0-80% in as little as 45 minutes and a variety of other compatible devices at optimal speeds. With a capacity of 10,000 mAh, this battery pack has a USB-C port, so you can charge your Apple Watch and smartphone at up to 20 watts, delivering up to 36 hours of video playback for your iPhone 14.

