8Bitdo’s brand new Micro Switch controller with iPad/iPhone mode sees first deal at $22.50

After debuting a couple weeks ago, the official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now serving up your first chance to save on the brand’s new Micro Bluetooth Gamepad. Regularly $25, both of the vibrant blue and green colorways are now down at $22.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While this isn’t a massive price drop by any means, it is indeed the very first chance to save. We also weren’t expecting to see any deals at all this soon after release, giving folks looking to score one now a chance to bring one home at under the MSRP. Compatible with Switch, Android, and Raspberry Pi, it delivers a pocket-sized controller, complete with a D-pad, four face buttons, shoulder triggers, and some system controls (16 buttons total). However, with Keyboard Mode, users can also leverage 8Bitdo’s Ultimate software to customize the button mapping and even use the mini gamepad to control shortcuts and more in apps on Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Get a complete breakdown in our launch coverage and head below for more.

While not quite as extensive, the brand’s previous-generation miniature controller known as the 8Bitdo Zero 2 Bluetooth Gamepad does deliver a somewhat similarly tiny experience for a touch less right now. You can land this model in one of three colors down at $20 Prime shipped on Amazon, just don’t expect to get the Keyboard Mode options here.

Then go check out 8Bitdo’s new NES/Famicom-inspired mechanical keyboard with giant customizable Super Buttons and the launch of the “world’s first” Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick. The latter of which delivers that classic arcade pad-style control to your Xbox rig in an officially licensed capacity and you can get a detailed look at what it brings to your setup in our launch coverage right here.

8Bitdo Micro Bluetooth Gamepad features:

Weighs 24.8 grams featuring 16 buttons. Ultra-portable and versatile.

Compatible with Switch, Android, and Raspberry Pi

Supports firmware update

Mode switching button

Supports button mapping in 8BitDo Ultimate Software – mobile version (Keyboard mode only)

Made for 2D games

