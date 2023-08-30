Razer’s military-green Halo Chroma RGB V3 Mechanical Keyboard now 30% off at $70

After the debut of its new more affordable V4 models and the 75% TKL version at $190, Amazon is now offering a notable deal on the rugged green Halo edition Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $69.98 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It also marks the second-time we have seen it down at the Amazon all-time low. The Halo infinite version delivers a unique military-style aesthetic you won’t see on the rest of the Razer lineup. From there, you’ll find the same tactile and clicky Green Switches with transparent housings to allow the customizable RGB lighting to shine through. The UV-coated keycaps are “more resistant against wearing down to a shiny finish” and join multi-function roller and medial keys as well as an “ergonomic” wrist rest and the 80 million keystroke lifespan here. Head below for more details.

If you can make do with a more casual gaming deck but still want to stay within the Razer ecosystem, its Cynosa V2 is worth a look. Regularly $60 and currently selling for $50 shipped on Amazon, this one delivers a more traditional black Razer treatment with its customizable RGB Chroma lighting action, individually backlit keys, and Razer Hypershift – “allows for all keys and keypress combinations to be remapped to execute complex commands.”

As we mentioned above, Razer recently expanded its lineup of BlackWidow V4 models with some lower-priced options starting at $130 as well as the new BlackWidow V4 75% Keyboard with hot-swappable caps at $190. You can get a complete breakdown of the latter right here and be sure to swing by our PC gaming deal hub for more ways to upgrade your battlestation at discount.

Halo edition Razer BlackWidow V3 Gaming Keyboard features:

Clicky, tactile feel with satisfying feedback in every keystroke and designed with optimized actuation and reset points for better performance when typing or gaming…Clear design that displays the true brilliance of Razer Chroma RGB—from deep lighting customizations to greater immersion as it dynamically reacts with over 150 integrated games…More durable than regular keycaps and more resistant against wearing down to a shiny finish thanks to the UV-coating on these keycaps.

