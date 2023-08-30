WD_BLACK’s Xbox edition 1TB D30 Game Drive SSD hits Amazon low at $80.50 today

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB D30 Game Drive SSD for $80.49 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $190 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $110, this model more typically sits in the $110 to $120 range at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also clocks in a $9.50 under our previous D30 mention for a new Amazon all-time low. While it might not be the newer and faster P40 model (full review here), that one will run you at least $110 in the 1TB capacity on sale right now and doesn’t include the Xbox branding. The 900MB/s D30 delivers some trusted WD_BLACK storage for your setup and a design to fit in with your Xbox-centric gaming rig at one of the best prices ever today. You can play and store Xbox One games here but it can only be used as cold storage for Series X|S titles – you’ll want to scope out WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card for some proper internal storage upgrades. More details below.

If you prefer something with some serious speed to store and carry your Xbox titles around (or just about anything else for that matter), we are still tracking a solid deal on the smaller WD_BLACK P40. While this one provides 500GB of storage space, you can score it at the second-best price ever right now on Amazon. Take a closer look right here.

Outside of the gaming-specific SSD deals, we also spotted the popular Samsung T7 down at $49 shipped yesterday alongside the Crucial X6 model at just $35 shipped. Check those out in our deal coverage and be sure to scope out the solid metal 2,800MB/s OWC Envoy PRO portable SSD we just reviewed as well – it is a really good one.

WD_BLACK 1TB D30 Game Drive SSD features:

Get additional storage space for your gaming console with this Western Digital WD_BLACK D30 game drive SSD for Xbox Series X/S. Optimized read speeds of up to 900MB/sec. ensure fast load times, while the 1TB capacity provides plenty of space for large titles. Featuring a 10 Gbps. USB Type-C interface, this Western Digital WD_BLACK D30 game drive SSD lets you quickly transfer large files.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!