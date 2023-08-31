PS5-enhanced 2023 Sony 75-inch 120Hz 4K Google TV hits $1,798 Amazon low ($400 off)

Alongside a host of other notable price drops on Sony 4K TVs, Amazon is now offering the 2023 model 75-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD X90L Series BRAVIA XR Smart Google TV at $1,798 shipped. Regularly $2,200, this is over $400 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model launched on Amazon back in June and has never sold for less. Not only is this a notable upgrade ahead of the 2023 NFL and NBA seasons, but it is also PS5-enhanced and ready to take your Spider-Man 2 experience to another level come mid-October – “auto HDR Tone Mapping automatically adjusts the HDR settings of the PS5 console to the TV for detailed, high-contrast scenes.” This is a 120Hz panel with HDR 10, the Google TV platform, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs alongside a pair USB jacks and built-in Wi-Fi. Head below for more the best 4K TV deals we are tracking right now.

More 4K TV deals:

If you’re in the market for something on the more modest side of things, the brand new Q6 models from TCL are a notable option that also happen to be down at new Amazon all-time lows right now. With various size options marked down starting from $378 shipped, they deliver notable specs for the price and you can take a closer look right here.

Sony 4K X90L Series BRAVIA XR Smart Google TV features:

See a vivid, crisp picture while you watch and game, all enhanced by Full Array LED and powered by the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR. XR Contrast Booster precisely controls zones of LEDs expanding the contrast range for deep, detailed blacks and increased peak brightness. Sony TVs deliver a thrilling gaming experience with support for 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1. With 4K/120 you get up to 120fps in 4K resolution on compatible games.

