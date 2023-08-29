TCL’s 2023 Q6 120Hz VRR 4K Smart Google TVs hit new Amazon lows from $378 ($200+ off)

Alongside more of the best 4K TV deals going live ahead of the 2023 NFL and NBA seasons, Amazon is now offering all-time lows on the 2023 TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart Google TVs. You’ll find the 55-, 65-, and 75-inch model on sale for $378, $498, and $698 shipped. Regularly $500, $700, and $900, respectively, this is up to $202 in savings and the lowest prices we can find. These are also the best deals we have tracked since release this spring, marking new Amazon all-time lows coming in at up to $50 under our previous mentions. TCL’s Game Accelerator mode that provides a “120Hz Variable Refresh Rate” experience is joined by AMD FreeSync for all of your at-home console action. But you’ll also gain access to Google’s TV OS, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, three HDMI inputs, and support for both Alexa and Google Assistant to amp up live action sports this season as well. The whole thing is wrapped within the brand’s metal “bezel-less” design with adjustable feet. More details below.

Sitting alongside a solid price drop on Samsung’s new 2023 The Frame 32-inch 4K TV and this all-time low on LG’s 77-inch OLED 4K smart TV, you’ll find more of the season’s best 4K TV deals going live for Labor Day weekend head of tip-off below:

TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV features:

TCL Q6 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision you can enjoy enhanced contrast, accurate colors and fine details utilizing all the most advanced HDR formats with Motion Rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion for exceptional motion clarity. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows. Beyond movies and TV shows you can get in the game with Game Accelerator 120 together with Auto Game Mode and AMD Freesync automatically optimizing for the lowest latency for a more responsive gameplay without lag, designed to keep you at the top of any leaderboard. TCL Q Class Smart TVs: Compelling Color and Choice.

