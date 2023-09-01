Today’s best Android app deals: The Room Old Sins, Incredibox, Float it, Tempest, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
The Room holiday iOS game deals

Now just a few hours away from heading into the weekend, it’s time to gather up all of the Android game and app deals going live ahead of Labor Day. And there’s a notable selection on tap here. Ongoing price drops on Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9/+ tablets join this morning’s deal on the pro-grade Ultra model, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight deals include The Room series, Prune, Package Inc, Tempest, Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom, Incredibox, Water Tracker: Hydro Coach PRO, Float It, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of the Labor Day weekend Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

The Room Old Sins features:

Enter The Room: Old Sins and be transported to a place where tactile exploration meets challenging puzzles and a captivating story. The sudden disappearance of an ambitious engineer and his high-society wife provokes the hunt for a precious artefact. The trail leads to the attic of their home, and the discovery of an old, peculiar dollhouse… Explore unsettling locations, follow obscure clues and manipulate bizarre contraptions as you uncover the mysteries within Waldegrave Manor.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sun Joe 48V IONMAX cordless 7-position lawn mower drops...
IK amps it up with new flagship portable HD X guitar in...
Journey unveils new MagSafe iPhone car mount and charge...
Labor Day deals on official Xbox wireless gamepads from...
Razor Rambler 16 electric minibike gives you a groovy b...
DODOcase annual Labor Day sale delivers rare deals on i...
Logitech’s G502 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse ...
LEGO reveals new Millennium Falcon Holiday Diorama with...
Load more...
Show More Comments