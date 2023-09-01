Score Samsung’s new pro-grade 14.6-inch 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at $1,200 ($120 off)

Joining ongoing deals on the more compact S9/+ models, Best Buy has now dropped the price on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 512GB model down to $1,199.99 shipped. Regularly $1,320 directly from Samsung and currently out of stock at Amazon, this is a solid $120 price drop and the lowest we can find right now. This price is also matched directly at the Samsung online storefront as well. The new Samsung new S9 series tablets just debuted back July as the brand’s latest flagship Galaxy Tabs. The Ultra model on sale here today boasts a 14.6-inch display with 512GB of storage as well as 12GB of RAM for a more pro-grade setup than the S9/+ models. More details below.

The whole experience is power by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 running Android 13 with built Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. You’ll also find Samsung’s facial recognition, fingerprint reader, and password protection alongside a 12 megapixel front-facing camera and a 13MP backside shooter. It includes the S Pen for taking notes and doodling in-between the touchscreen action. For a complete breakdown of what to expect and what’s new this time around with the S9 lineup, head straight on over to 9to5Google for our hands-on impressions.

Today’s Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal comes as part of Best Buy’s now live Labor Day sale event we featured this morning. There you’ll find deals on the M2 iPad Pro models as well as a range of MacBook discounts, 4K TVs, Sonos audio gear, and more. All of the highlights are organized for you right here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra features:

With great power comes great productivity. Backed by our mighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a long-lasting battery that can keep up with your dynamic lifestyle, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra redefines how you conquer your to-do list. With the ultra-large 14.6″ screen, you can work like a boss. There’s enough space to open and toggle between multiple windows and collaborate with teammates over video chat. You can also pair Tab S9 Ultra with the rest of your Galaxy to reach even greater heights —quickly share files from your phone to your tablet or use it as a second screen with your PC.

