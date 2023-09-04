Philips Hue smart lights, lamps, sync boxes, and more start from $15 in rare Woot refurb sale

Woot today is launching its latest chance to scoreÂ deep discounts on Philips Hue gearÂ thanks to one of its signature certified refurbished sales. Marking down a collection of smart LED bulbs, lamps, lightstrips, and accessories, everything ships free for Prime members. A $6 delivery free will then apply otherwise. Marking a rare chance to save on some gear that hardly ever goes on sale in the first placeÂ all starting fromÂ $15, youâ€™ll be able to expand your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup with everything from standard light bulb to individually-addressable RGB lightstrips, filament bulbs, and even outdoor smart lighting. Everything is down to theÂ best prices of the yearÂ and also comes backed by a 90-day warranty. Youâ€™ll find all of our top picks down below.

Throughout theÂ rest of the sale, youâ€™ll find plenty of other form-factors to outfit your space with the right smart lighting for the job. There are other Gradient offerings up for grabs, as well as standalone lightbulbs, patio lamp sets, and much more marked downÂ through the end of the week.

Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp features:

Get a gradient of colorful light with the Philips Hue Signe gradient Floor. Dynamic light scenes blend any of millions of colors of smart light together. Control with Bluetooth to set the mood instantly in a single room, or add a Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home.Â

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!