Upgrade your battlestation with Elgato’s 1080p60 HDR10 Capture Card down at $150

Amazon is now offering the Elgato HD60 X External Capture Card for $149.99 shipped. This model launched in fall 2022 at $200 and now fetches a regular price of $180 directly from Elgato. Today’s deal marks the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon this year outside of limited offer at $140 for Prime Day. It very rarely ever drops below $170. The Elgato HD60 X delivers video capture action at up to 1080p60 or 4K30, both with HDR10 support. It features plug and play driver-less setup on both Windows and Mac and works with “any streaming app/platform” including OBS, Streamlabs, Vmix, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Stream to YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, and more. Head below for additional details.

If a more basic USB 3.0 capture card will do the trick for your needs, this renewed Elgato Cam Link 4K adapter is a notable option at under $80 shipped. “With Cam Link 4K, simply hook up your DSLR, camcorder, or action camera to your PC or Mac device, set up your shot, and make it happen.” This “product is refurbished, fully functional, and in excellent condition” and comes backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.”

For more ways to upgrade your PC battlestation, dive into our dedicated hub where you’ll find deals on headsets, keyboards, mice, and more. Today saw SteelSeries’ Apex 9 TKL RGB Keyboard with swappable switches drop to a new all-time low alongside this ongoing deal on its Arctis 7X spatial and Tempest 3D audio headset at $125 and a new all-time low on the ASUS ROG Delta S Animate gaming headset.

Elgato HD60 X External Capture Card features:

Premium Capture, Powerful Passthrough: Stunning 4K30 HDR10 or 1080p60 HDR10 quality, 4K60 HDR10, 1440p120, 1080p120, VRR passthrough.

Plug and Play: Driverless setup on Windows and Mac.

Use Any App, Stream to any Platform: OBS, Streamlabs, Vmix, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Stream to YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming and more.

Ultra-low Latency: Sub 100ms for seamless audio/video syncing.

No Limitations: Zero watermarks, time limits or subscriptions

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!