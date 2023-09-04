ASUS ROG Delta S Animate gaming headset sees 45% discount to new all-time low for $138

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Delta S Animate Gaming Headset for $137.99 shipped. For the last year this headset has fluctuated between $160 and $250, with today’s 45% discount saving you an extra $22. This deal comes in $32 under our previous mention, making it the new all-time low. With its built-in MQA renderer, you’ll enjoy studio-quality audio from streaming service apps like TIDAL, with a 130dB signal-to-noise ratio thanks to its high-res ESS Quad DAC providing lossless audio processing. It also features a fully customizable AniMe matrix display on each ear cup that provide mini-LEDs that can be programmed with lighting designs, animations, and live audio visualizations. It also comes with an ASUS AI noise-cancelling microphone that has a dedicated processor designed to “reduce over 500 million types of background noise” while preserving vocal harmonics for crystal-clear in-game communication.

And what’s a gaming headset without an equally reliable gaming mouse? Well, Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Spatha X Wireless Gaming Mouse for $143. Able to be used both wirelessly with 2.4GHzRF or wired with a USB-C cable, this mouse offers you up to 67 hours of non-stop gameplay on a single charge. Its 19,000 DPI optical sensor provides unmatched accuracy, and it comes with 12 programmable and easy-to-reach buttons to provide intuitive, responsive control.

As a cheaper alternative, you can check out the Corsair HS55 Wireless Multi-platform Gaming Headset. Unlike the corded headset above, this 2.4Ghz headset gives you a range of up to 50 feet with a battery that ensures 24 hours of life, plus the added bonus of Bluetooth support for your mobile devices. It comes equipped with Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound for PC and Mac, enabling a multi-channel audio and dropping you right into the middle of your favorite games.

ASUS ROG Delta S Animate Gaming Headset Features:

Customizable AniMe Matrix displays and Soundwave light effects let you shine in style

Industry – leading hi – fi ESS 9281 Quad DAC, plus MQA support for impeccably detailed audio

ASUS Essence drivers and airtight chamber technology for immersive sound

ASUS AI Noise – Canceling Microphone offers crystal – clear in – game voice communication

Comfortable and lightweight 310 – gram design with ergonomic, fast – cooling D – shaped ear cushions for a perfect fit

USB – C connector for compatibility with PCs, Macs, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices

