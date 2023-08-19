Latest SteelSeries Arctis 7X spatial and Tempest 3D audio headset hits $125 low

Amazon is offering its best price yet on the latest-model SteelSeries New Arctis Nova 7X Wireless Headset at $124.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is 30% or $55 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal clock in at $20 under the previous best to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. Very rarely does this set ever drop below $150. Ready for all major consoles, PC, Mac, and mobile setups, it comes with an included pocket-sized USB-C dongle for “lag-free Quantum 2.0 Wireless (USB-A adapter included).” It delivers 360-degree audio (Microsoft Spatial Sound and Tempest 3D Audio for PS5) with a 38-hour battery life and a 15-minute quick charge delivering an additional 6 hours of game time. You’ll even find an AI-powered noise cancelling mic “to give you crystal clear comms, backed by Sonar Software’s powerful AI algorithms” and you can “fully retract the mic into the earcup for a sleeker look.” Hit up our review of the previous model for a better idea of how the newer variant stacks up. Head below for more details.

PlayStation 5 gamers will want to head over to our coverage of the back to school sale where you’ll a rare price drop still kicking on the gray camo official PS5 Pulse 3D headset. This model typically sells for $100, but you can now land a pair for $70, or the best price we have tracked all year. Sony’s official PS5 headsets don’t go sale very often, and even less so for this colorway, so grab it now while you can.

Another headset deal we are tracking that’s worth taking a look at is this offering on the Logitech G PRO X Wireless Lightspeed surround sound model. Currently 30% off the going rate at $160 shipped, this matches the lowest price we have tracked this year. Get a closer look while the price is still well below the $230 list.

SteelSeries New Arctis Nova 7X Wireless Headset features:

Almighty Audio — Custom-designed Nova Acoustic System features best-in class audio for gaming with High Fidelity Drivers. Fully customize your ideal sound experience with a first-in gaming Pro-grade Parametric EQ.Specific uses for product : Multi-Platform Gaming & Mobile Headset

360° Spatial Audio — Immersive surround sound transports you to the gaming world, letting you hear every critical step, reload, or vocal cue to give you an advantage. *Fully compatible with Microsoft Spatial Sound / Tempest 3D Audio for PS5

Dual Audio Streams – Mix two audio connections at the same time, letting you chat with friends while gaming. Play with lag-free 2.4GHz while using Bluetooth simultaneously for calls, Discord, music, and podcasts.

Multi-Platform Support – Bring the Arctis Nova 7 to your favorite platform, such as Xbox, PC, Mac, PlayStation, or Switch, with a pocket-size USB-C dongle for lag-free Quantum 2.0 Wireless (2.4GHz). USB-A adapter included.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!