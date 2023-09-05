SteelSeries’ Apex 9 TKL RGB Keyboard with swappable switches at $93 (Amazon all-time low)

graphical user interface

Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL Optical Mini Gaming Keyboard for $92.99 shipped. Regularly $140, this is 34% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also marks the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since it released there late last year. Delivering a more compact tenkeyless design, it features OptiPoint switches with “zero debounce and a lightning-fast 0.2ms response time.” You’ll also find hot-swappable switches here so you can easily “customize, upgrade, and repair your keyboard” if needed alongside PBT keycaps for “high-quality texture for enhanced keystroke feel as well as improved typing accuracy” and an aluminum alloy frame housing customizable RGB lighting. Hit up our launch coverage for more details and then head below. 

An even more affordable way to land a new mini keyboard in your battlestation is with the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% model. Currently selling for $76 shipped on Amazon, this one is delivers the brand’s Chroma RGB lighting setup alongside clicky optical switches and a similarly aluminum build quality for less. 

While we are talking SteelSeries, we are also still tracking a notable price drop on its Arctis 7X spatial and Tempest 3D audio headset. This model has now returned to its $125 shipped Amazon all-time low, down from the usual $180, and you can get all of the details you need while the price is right in our previous coverage. Then swing by our PC gaming hub for more 

SteelSeries New Apex 9 TKL Gaming Keyboard features:

  • Play at the Speed of Light – Outpace leading optical keyboards with 33% faster actuation using custom OptiPoint switches with zero debounce and a lightning-fast 0.2ms response time.
  • 2-point Actuation – Adapt to any game by changing the registration depth from a speedy, light 1mm press to a deliberate 1.5mm keystroke.
  • Swappable Switches – Customize, upgrade, and repair your keyboard by changing the switches to your favorite stye of OptiPoint switch.
  • Streamlined TKL Form Factor – Play like the pros with a compact, ergonomic tenkeyless keyboard that leaves more space for broad mouse swipes.

