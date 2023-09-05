This OMOTON 360-degree rotating all-metal MacBook stand is now 37% off at $31 shipped

The authorized OMOTON Amazon storefront is now offering its ‎LA04 Rotating MacBook Stand for $30.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This is a limited Lightning deal that will only be available today or until discounted stock runs out. Regularly $50, this is over 37% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also comes in at $9 under the previous price for one of the lowest totals we have tracked this year. Compatible with 11- to 16-inch MacBooks or laptops, it is made of a “premium aluminum alloy” that can fold up for easy transportation. This model also stands apart from some of the options out there with a complete 360-degree rotating base for more versatile setup options and collaborating with others. Head below for more.

If a more stationary solution will do the trick for you, check out this more basic model from OMOTON to save some cash. Delivering the same metal build quality and rubber feet to prevent scratching both your device and the tabletop it rests on, it comes in at $16 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. Just don’t expect to get the full rotation on this one.

You’ll find loads more Mac accessory deals in our dedicated hub right here including this 25% price drop on the Native Union MacBook sleeves. Those deals join a price drop on Anker’s just-released USB-C KVMs and Logitech’s MX Keys Mini Keyboard as well as this brand new MacBook Tote bag from Aer.

OMOTON ‎LA04 Rotating MacBook Stand features:

Featuring a 360° rotatable axis connecting with the base, this laptop stand allows you to swivel your laptop to any angle. It elevates your laptop to your eye level to fix your posture and reduce your neck and back stiffness. This adjustable laptop holder is designed to be used anywhere. Just folding this laptop stand for desk, then you can carry it to coffee shops, your office, or wherever you go. This computer stand for laptop is made of premium aluminum alloy, which is quite exquisite and has a smooth edge. The soft rubber pads on the top protect your laptop from sliding and scratches.

