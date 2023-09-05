Spigen’s stretchy sport Lite Fit Apple Watch Ultra Band hits $19 Amazon low in all colors

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its latest Lite Fit Apple Watch Ultra Band for $18.99 in all colorways. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. These bands launched at the beginning of the year and carry a $25 price tag directly from Spigen. While they have been selling for $20 on Amazon as of late, this is the first chance to a score a new all-time low on the entire collection of colorways. Available in black, navy blue, a sort of khaki green, and orange, they feature a nylon solo loop-style design and each include an orange accent stitch to match the Apple Watch Ultra crown. The elastic stretchy band also includes stainless steel connectors and a zinc alloy buckle “for durability.” Hit up our launch coverage for additional details and head below for more.

There are loads of no-name Apple Watch bands on Amazon for less than $19 Prime shipped. I’m personally not the type to trust those on a pricey Apple Watch, but some of them will do the trick just fine from what I’ve heard.

On the official side of things, we are still tracking a solid price drop on the gorgeous Starlight Alpine Loop band from Apple at $84 and you’ll find loads more notable recommendations starting from $5 in our latest Apple Watch band roundup.

You’ll also want to scope out the ongoing Labor Day price drops on Pad & Quill’s handmade leather models – they are fantastic and now up to 50% off. This high-end new SANDMARC model is worth a look with our exclusive discount price as well.

Then head over to our Apple deal hub for price drops on the smartwatches themselves.

Spigen Lite Fit Apple Watch Ultra Band features:

Durability Around the Clock: Improved wide band design made from nylon, stainless steel connector, and zinc alloy buckle for durability.

Color-matched Design: Color-matched stainless steel connectors blend in seamlessly with the Apple Watch Ultra’s titanium casing.

Built for Adventure and Comfort: Its ultra-comfortable fit is supported by increased band elasticity and breathability, allowing quick and natural wrist movement.

One Size Fits Most: Fits wrist sizes of 4.3″ (108mm) – 8.5″ (215mm).



FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!