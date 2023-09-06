Store your classic Xbox library on WD_BLACK’s 4TB P10 Game Drive at the $88 low ($22/TB)

WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 4TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox down at $87.99 shipped. Originally $130, it now carries a regular price of $120 directly from Western Digital and is siting at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low and comes in at just about $5 above the price we were tracking on the 1TB SSD version last week. It might not be one of the speedy solid-state offerings, but it still delivers some notable storage space for your Xbox game library (and just about anything else you would put on external storage like this) at a much lower price – the 2TB P40, for example, sells for $160. The Xbox branded-design makes for a notable way to store your classic Xbox One game library (you can also play them from this drive) as well as increasing your Xbox Series X|S cold storage capabilities. More details below. 

While not specifically made for gaming, Toshiba Canvio Basics 2TB Portable External Hard Drive comes in at $60 for a more affordable solution right now. It might not be a WD, but it comes in at well below the $79 you’ll pay for the 2TB P10 above right now.

But if you are more concerned with the per TB value, this morning’s deal on the sizable WD 20TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive is worth a look. This offer delivers a regularly up to $530 drive for $300 today, which is just $15 per TB. 

And on the speedy side of things, we are still tracking the high-capacity 4TB Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD down at $220 while the 1TB T7 standard model is now at one of its best prices ever with a $65 list on Amazon right now. 

WD_BLACK 4TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox features:

  • 1-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership included with purchase (1-Month trial offer of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for New Xbox Game Pass members only. Limit: 1 per person/account. Available for a limited time. See product packaging for full details.)
  • Works with Xbox Series X/S (store and play Xbox One games, archive Xbox Series X and Xbox series S games.)
  • Portable form factor that provides fast access to your gaming library, anywhere you go.
  • High-performance HDD in speeds up to 130MB/s to optimize your console or PC gaming experience. (Based on read speed and internal testing. As used for transfer rate, megabyte per second (MB/s) = one million bytes per second. Performance will vary depending on your hardware and software components and configurations.)

