Rare deal on Ninja’s popular CREAMi ice cream maker now live at $169 shipped via Walmart

After being relatively hard to get with any sort of a price drop for several months, you can now score a Ninja NC300 CREAMi Ice Cream Maker at Walmart for $169 shipped. This model originally sold for $230, much like you would pay for the newer variant on Amazon, and we are now seeing a rare chance to land one at a discount. While you will find the 7-in-1 available at Amazon with the newer and more advanced models available directly from Ninja starting from $210, these machines have been mostly out of stock for quite some time and are now just starting to become readily available to some degree again. It’s all about making your own ice cream with custom flavors and toppings at home here, and the more basic 5-in-1 NC300 CREAMi will do just that at the lowest price we can find. Head below for more details.

While it’s certainly not as high-end and elegant-looking to me, something like the Cuisinart ICE-21 machine is worth a shot if you’re not partial to the popular Ninja CREAMi treatment. This 1.5-quart option can make ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet, and more with a 3-year warranty in tow and you can bring one home for nearly $100 less.

Speaking of kitchen goods, everything else is waiting for you in our home goods deal hub. Alongside today’s particularly notable deal that drops the regularly $169 Nespresso single-serve coffee and espresso machine down to $65, you’ll also find deals on Tineco’s Floor One s7 PRO smart cordless floor cleaner, Ninja’s 2023 model Double Oven air fryers, and much more.

Ninja NC300 CREAMi Ice Cream Maker features:

The Ninja CREAMi transforms frozen solid bases into ice cream, sorbets, milkshakes, and more at the touch of a button. Customize your flavor, add in your favorite mix-ins, and scoop out a treat that you won’t find anywhere else. Ninja’s Creamify Technology™ enables the CREAMi to break down a uniformly frozen block into an incredibly smooth, creamy texture in minutes. Easily enjoy a wide array of frozen treats like delicious sorbet, decedent milkshakes, lite ice cream, dairy-free options, and much more. From healthy to indulgent, the Ninja CREAMi can create frozen treats as unique as you are!

