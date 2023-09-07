Install a Ring Video Doorbell Wired on your porch at $39 today, or with Chime for $64 (40% off)

Amazon is now offering a steep price drop on its previous-generation Ring Video Doorbell Wired for folks who don’t need the latest and greatest. You can land the smart doorbell on its own for $38.99 or with the bundled in Ring Chime for $63.99 shipped. Regularly $65 or $80 with the chime add-on, you’re looking at up to 40% off. This is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for both the bundle and solo offers here. While it might not be the All-new Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, that one will run you $180 and you’re scoring 1080p video feeds, two-way talk, motion detection, and customizable privacy settings for a whole lot less here. Night vision and the ability to connect to your Alexa gear are also included – connect its feed to your Echo Show or ask Alexa to “talk to the front door,“ for example. Head below for more details.

For something even more affordable than today’s featured offer, you can land an Amazon certified refurbished unit of the Ring Video Doorbell Wired for $35.99 shipped. It comes with the same warranty as a new unit and has been “refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new.”

We are also still tracking a solid offer on the latest model bundled with a Ring Stick Up Cam at $120 shipped, down from the regularly $200 list price. Over in your smart home hub the deals keep on coming with the Onvis HomeKit door and window sensor as well as these Philips Hue filament smart bulbs and much more. The Blink end of summer smart camera sale starting from just $25 is worth a quick look while you’re at it as well.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime features:

1080p HD wired video doorbell with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, standard 2.4 GHz connectivity and customizable privacy settings.

Get real-time notifications sent straight to your phone, Alexa device, or Ring Chime so you’ll always know when someone stops by.

Advanced motion detection helps you know when someone’s at your front door before they ring your doorbell.

Night vision with sharp contrast ensures you’ll never miss a detail – even in the dark.

Hardwire Video Doorbell Wired using your existing doorbell wiring and the included tool kit for around-the-clock power and peace of mind.

With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 60 days, and share videos and photos.

