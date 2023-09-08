Drop 18TB of extra WD Elements storage space on your desk at $270 ($15/TB)

If you’re looking for some substantial external backup storage to supplement your cloud setup and other drives, Amazon is now offering the WD 18TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive for $269.99 shipped. Regularly $330 straight from WD, this is up to $60 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen it go for less in the past elsewhere, this is a new Amazon all-time at well below the bloated $400+ price via Newegg and matching the special sale price at B&H. For further comparison, this is also well under the $330 price tag on Best Buy’s WD easystore 18TB model and matching the per TB value we tracked on the 20TB model this week. Head below for more details.

No, these hard drive solutions aren’t going to be as speedy as SSD solutions, but at $15 per TB, no one really expects them to be. You’ll be lucky to see SSD options drop to $30 per TB on sale. You’re looking at an economical way to provide even more storage space to your setup as well an additional peace of mind layer for your archived cloud data, photos, videos, and more.

Elsewhere in this weekend’s storage deals, we have loads of internal SSD deals including WD_BLACK’s officially licensed PS5 1TB SN850 heatsink model and the 2TB Samsung 980 PRO heatsink SSD. Just be sure to also scope out the Steam Deck-ready mini SABRENT models that are on sale and then scope the first price drop on Satechi’s new USB-C Dual Dock Stand with a built-in NVMe slot.

WD 18TB Elements Desktop External Drive features:

When your internal drive is almost full, your PC slows down. Don’t delete files – free up space on your internal drive by transferring files to your WD Elements HDD desktop storage and get your computer moving again. The sleek design offers up to 22TB(1A) capacity, making WD Elements HDD desktop storage the ideal solution for easy, add-on storage of your important photos, music, videos, and files.

