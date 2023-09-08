Upgrade your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, more with new lows on SABRENT’s mini SSDs from $90

We feature our fair share of traditional M.2 2280 internal SSDs around here, but we just spotted some deals on the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and mini PC-ready compact SABRENT Rocket Q4 2230 models. Amazon is now offering the 1TB model down at $89.99 and the 2TB variant at $199.99 shipped. Regularly $110 and as much as $300, you’re looking at up to $100 in savings and the lowest prices we have tracked since release back in May. While we have seen the 2TB model trending closer to $250 or so, this is indeed a new Amazon low. Designed for more compact devices (they also fit in your standard longer slots as well), you’re looking at some solid price drops to upgrade your homebrew machines and handheld consoles here. Clocking in with up to 5Gb/s of sequential bandwidth, the “Rocket Q4 2230 gives the best performance for the ROG Ally and other Gen4 devices but maintains excellent latency, responsiveness, and power efficiency when constrained to Gen3 operation.” More details below.

As far as portable options go, check out our hands-on review of the solid metal 2,800MB/s OWC Envoy PRO portable SSD and then dive into the first price drops we are taking on the brand new Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD cards for your cameras, gaming systems, smartphones, and more.

SABRENT Rocket Q4 2230 SSD features:

It Just Fits: The Rocket Q4 2230 is specially designed to fit your Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and other devices that have limited internal space. Don’t risk using an OEM, double-sided, or M.2 2242 SSD! This SSD also works in many longer slots while maintaining a tight look and experience.

Looks Can Deceive: This short drive packs a serious punch. Get Gen4 performance in a tiny package with up to 5GBps of sequential bandwidth and up to 800K IOPS. The Rocket Q4 2230 gives the best performance for the ROG Ally and other Gen4 devices but maintains excellent latency, responsiveness, and power efficiency when constrained to Gen3 operation.

