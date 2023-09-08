Secure your front porch and packages with Anker’s SmartDrop delivery box at $200 (50% off)

Update: This deal is live once again.

The official Anker eufy Amazon storefront is once again giving folks a chance to land its SmartDrop Security Delivery Box for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $400, this is a solid $200 cash discount at 50% under the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention as well as the lowest we have tracked all year long. You’re looking at Anker’s smart delivery safe. It is described as an “all-metal” parcel delivery box made to help defend against porch pirates and help avoid both missing packages as well as damage from inclement weather. It sports a 1080p camera feed of your front door as well providing two-way talk-back audio and delivery notifications alongside the ability to guide couriers to “press the open button to leave a package.” If there’s already something inside to protect, it can provide the delivery person with a PIN to gain access. More details can be found in our launch coverage and down below.

While it’s not going to provide a secure home for deliveries, something in the video doorbell category does bring some of that peace of mind to your front porch. Acting as both a deterrent and a safer way to answer the door, the Amazon Ring models are worth a look for something that comes in at under the price of the SmartDrop box above. You’ll find a range of options starting from $39 right now, alongside renewed units of newer models you can score at well under MSRP.

Speaking of Amazon smart home gear, we are also tracking a solid price drop on both new and refurbished Smart Thermostat units at the moment. Then swing by our smart home home hub for additional offers including this 2-pack of Philips Hue Play Bar color lamps. Now down at the best price we have tracked this year, these intelligent lighting solutions are a great way to add some ambient smart lighting to your desk, nightstand, entertainment center, and more. All of the details you need are right here.

Anker SmartDrop Security Delivery Box features:

24/7 Secure Package Delivery: Enjoy peace of mind knowing that SmartDrop is always ready to receive your packages, whether you’re at home, out and about, or on vacation. Say goodbye to weather-damaged and missing packages with round-the-clock protection.

Real-Time Delivery Notifications: Get a notification and watch every package delivery with a 1080p HD camera right from your phone in real-time, or watch the recording later. You can even talk to the courier via two-way audio or check how many deliveries you’ve received while you’ve been gone.

Epic Size for All Couriers: SmartDrop works with all couriers and guides them to leave packages quickly and easily. The courier can press the open button to leave a package if SmartDrop is empty or use the PIN you’ve generated if there’s already a package inside.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!