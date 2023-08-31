Brand new Mario Red Edition Switch OLED console now up for pre-order!

The brand new Mario Red Edition Switch OLED console is now up for pre-order! This morning Nintendo broadcasted its latest Direct presentation, this time solely focused on the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder. But at the tail end of the stream, it also unveiled its next big iteration of the OLED SWitch console known as the Mario Red edition and pre-orders are now live on Best Buy at $349.99 shipped ahead of its official launch on October 6, 2023. Head below for a closer look and more details.

Mario Red Edition Switch OLED console pre-orders

This is the same OLED you know and love, but with a new coat of paint and some hidden coins inside releasing in celebration of the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder title.

Here’s what Nintendo had to say about the new Mario Red Edition Switch OLED console:

Warp into a world of games with the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition system. The system features a console, dock, and Joy-Con controllers all in the iconic Mario Red color. A silhouette design of Mario jumps to action on the back of the dock. Look closely, and you’ll also find some hidden coins!

Be sure to swing by our coverage of today’s Nintendo Direct stream for all of the new details on the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder – pre-orders are now live on the game as well. New badge abilities, Elephant, Drill, and bubble power-ups, a closer look at the new Flower Kingdom, and much more. The game is set for release on October 20, 2023.

