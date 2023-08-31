Watch the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct: New gameplay and more Elephant Mario

Today is the day folks as we are just minutes away from this morning’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct presentation. As promised, Nintendo is set to host a dedicated stream featuring its upcoming 2D side-scrolling Mario adventure, giving us our first look at the title beyond the debut trailer we saw back in June alongside the Super Mario RPG remake and Sonic Superstars trailers. Head below for more details on the game and to follow along with today’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct stream.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct stream

In Super Mario Bros. Wonder, “classic Mario side-scrolling gameplay is turned on its head with the addition of Wonder Flowers.” Nintendo says these game-changing items trigger “spectacular moments you have to see to believe” – pipes come alive, players can wreak havoc as a giant spike-ball, while unworldly effects take hold of the game world.

Playable characters, including Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yoshi, and Toad, can transform with new power-ups like the now internet-famous Elephant Mario. But we’ll have to wait to see if there are any other new power-ups shown off in today’s presentation.

Nintendo is set to deliver 15 minutes straight of nothing but Super Mario Bros. Wonder today ahead of the October 20, 2023 release date – pre-orders are now live – and it all starts shortly. Follow along below:

Join us on Aug. 31 at 7:00 a.m. PT to watch the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct livestream, featuring roughly 15 minutes of information about Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Updating…

Takes place in the Flower Kingdom, just beyond the Mushroom Kingdom

Bowser merges with Princes Florian’s castle and the adventure ensues.

Playable characters include Mario, two Toads, Toadette, Luigi, Peach, and Daisy, while Yoshi and Nabit don’t take damage

New Drilll, Bubble, and Elephant power-ups

Wonder Flowers trigger Wonder effects: Pipes can move, a stampeded of enemies can appear, bubbles force you up through the stage, over-the-top stage views, and Mario can become a Roomba or a giant spike ball, or even blow up like a ballon.

Badge abilities: kite-style floating hat, safety bounce, coin magnet, invisibility power, jet run, and much more…only can be equipped per course.

New OLED Nintendo Switch Mario Red Edition launches October 6th!!!

