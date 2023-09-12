Today’s best Android app deals: Lumino City, Trail Boss BMX, Cultist Simulator, more

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready to go down below the fold. Just be sure to check out these deals on Anker’s new USB-C Nano Power Bank, Lenovo’s second-generation IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, and Jabra’s Elite 3 earbuds with Google Fast Pair as well. As for the apps, highlight deals include Cultist Simulator, Trail Boss BMX, Lumino City, Heroes of Flatlandia, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Lumino City features:

Lumino City is the award winning puzzle adventure crafted entirely by hand out of paper, card, miniature lights, and motors.

Through this gorgeous environment weaves a clever, charming and puzzling adventure. Lumi’s grandfather, the caretaker of Lumino City, has been kidnapped. To find him, you must explore the city and figure out the fascinating mechanisms that power this unique world.

