Anker’s new USB-C Nano Power Bank is fit for iPhone 15, sees first discount to $25.50

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Reg. $30 $25.50

We’re now tracking the first discount on Anker’s new Nano Power Bank with USB-C. The brand’s official Amazon storefront drops it down to $25.49 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from $30, today’s offer is marking the only offer since launching earlier in the month at $5 off. You’ll find it in both black and blue designs, each of which arrive to deliver a more streamlined approach by connecting right to your device. The compact design is just a little bigger than a lighter, and now has a built-in USB-C connector that can fold out to plug into your iPhone 15 or Android device. It has a 5,000mAh battery and refuels via USB-C, ensuring you have some extra juice with you in your everyday carry. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect.

If you’re not going to be upgrading to the new iPhone 15, Anker of course already makes a Lightning option of its Nano Power Bank. Already a personal favorite of mine, the portable charger has the same features as the lead deal, just with a fold up Lightning connector. There are even more colors available, and sale prices that drop the lineup even lower to $23.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon.

Then make sure to go check out Anker’s new releases from IFA last week. The brand is back in a big way thanks to a fall collection of gear including its latest iPhone 15 accessories from the MagGo lineup. These adopt Qi2 in order to deliver some fresh new form-factors, which debut alongside an updated Anker Nano charging lineup. Go check it all out in our launch coverage.

Anker USB-C Nano Power Bank features:

Two-Port High-Speed Charging: Experience high-speed charging with dual USB-C ports and advanced PowerIQ 3.0 technology, delivering an impressive 22.5W output. Say goodbye to cable tangles and protect your USB-C connector with a convenient foldable design for hassle-free charging. Enjoy the perfect blend of style and functionality, meticulously crafted to effortlessly fit into your pocket or purse.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Anker

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Not sold on Series 9? Apple Watch Series 8 land at seco...
Sun Joe’s 24V cordless cultivator/weeder falls to...
elago’s liquid silicone cases wrap your iPhone 15...
Nomad fills in for Apple with new leather iPhone 15 cas...
Moment refreshes popular MagSafe photography case for i...
MUJJO’s iPhone 15 case collection arrives with br...
Caseology’s new iPhone 15 cases launch with uniqu...
Customize all eight buttons on CORSAIR’s Dark Cor...
Load more...
Show More Comments