Anker’s new USB-C Nano Power Bank is fit for iPhone 15, sees first discount to $25.50

We’re now tracking the first discount on Anker’s new Nano Power Bank with USB-C. The brand’s official Amazon storefront drops it down to $25.49 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from $30, today’s offer is marking the only offer since launching earlier in the month at $5 off. You’ll find it in both black and blue designs, each of which arrive to deliver a more streamlined approach by connecting right to your device. The compact design is just a little bigger than a lighter, and now has a built-in USB-C connector that can fold out to plug into your iPhone 15 or Android device. It has a 5,000mAh battery and refuels via USB-C, ensuring you have some extra juice with you in your everyday carry. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect.

If you’re not going to be upgrading to the new iPhone 15, Anker of course already makes a Lightning option of its Nano Power Bank. Already a personal favorite of mine, the portable charger has the same features as the lead deal, just with a fold up Lightning connector. There are even more colors available, and sale prices that drop the lineup even lower to $23.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon.

Then make sure to go check out Anker’s new releases from IFA last week. The brand is back in a big way thanks to a fall collection of gear including its latest iPhone 15 accessories from the MagGo lineup. These adopt Qi2 in order to deliver some fresh new form-factors, which debut alongside an updated Anker Nano charging lineup. Go check it all out in our launch coverage.

Anker USB-C Nano Power Bank features:

Two-Port High-Speed Charging: Experience high-speed charging with dual USB-C ports and advanced PowerIQ 3.0 technology, delivering an impressive 22.5W output. Say goodbye to cable tangles and protect your USB-C connector with a convenient foldable design for hassle-free charging. Enjoy the perfect blend of style and functionality, meticulously crafted to effortlessly fit into your pocket or purse.

