Authentic PopSockets MagSafe grip ready for iPhone 15 now down at the $15 low (50% of)

Justin Kahn -
Amazon is now offering the PopSockets MagSafe PopGrip for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, it is currently fetching full price directly from PopSockets. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low on the black model and matching our previous mention on the clear variant. While it might not be the newer model with a smaller rounded base, it otherwise delivers the same MagSafe, pop-out grip to the back of any iPhone 12, 13, and 14 as well as the new iPhone 15 models that will be unveiled later this afternoon. Some folks swear by these extra grip handles and now’s your chance to scoop one up for 50% off the going rate. You can also quickly take it off for Qi and MagSafe charging setups/accessories, while the pop-out grip can even double as a viewing stand. More details below. 

The only way to score an authentic PopSockets grip like this for less is to forgo the MagSafe treatment and go with one of the more classic adhesive variants. They worked for years before magnetic models were available and sell for $9.50 Prime shipped on Amazon, but it is a little more cumbersome to get it on and off. 

Some other notable MagSafe gear worth taking a look at while it’s on sale awaits below:

  • Belkin MagSafe Continuity Camera Mount at $23
  • Spigen’s MagSafe In-flight iPhone Mount at $32
  • Journey unveils new MagSafe iPhone car mount and chargers from $15
  • UGREEN’s just-released 100W Nexode charger with 15W MagSafe at $140 low
  • And even more

MagSafe PopGrip features:

There’s nothing plain about white. MagSafe PopGrip easily snaps on and off your case. Works best when paired with MagSafe PopCase. Built-in magnets securely attach to MagSafe-compatible cases. Text with one hand, snap with friends, and watch videos hands-free. Just snap your grip into a PopSockets mount to use your phone hands-free

