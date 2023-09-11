Smartphone Accessories: Belkin MagSafe Continuity Camera Mount $23 (Reg. $30), more

Amazon is now offering one of the first times to score Belkin’s recently-released iPhone MagSafe Continuity Camera Mount. Now marked down to $23.21 Prime shipped, today’s offer lands from the usual $30 going rate at Amazon. It’s one of the first offers from the retailer and matches the all-time low there, too. This is also $1 under our previous mention from June. Belkin’s MagSafe mount takes on a different form-factor from other models on the market, positioning itself right on your MacBook’s screen to serve as the perfect Continuity Camera companion. Apple first launched the feature in iOS 16, letting you leverage your iPhone and its stellar camera array to replace your Mac’s webcam. It has a small ledge that’ll rest perfectly on a MacBook display, with a fold out kickstand for using on its own when taking advantage of tvOS’s new FaceTime support. Take a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

Turn your MagSafe-compatible iPhone (iPhone 12 and later) into a webcam with the advanced iPhone camera system and Continuity Camera features of the latest macOS. The MagSafe-compatible mount ensures safe, reliable hands-free streaming or chatting. Rotate your MagSafe-compatible iPhone to either landscape or portrait. Mount your iPhone without interrupting other apps and videos.

