Share a monitor and more across 2 systems with UGREEN’s KVM Switch at $39 (Reg. $60)

Joining an all-time low on its just-released 100W Nexode charger with 15W MagSafe, the official UGREEN Amazon storefront is now offering its new USB 3.0 KVM Switch hub for $39.59 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon and apply code 24934LR4 at checkout. Regularly $60, this is the lowest price we can find on the new release. Today’s deal is the first notable price drop since hitting Amazon and, subsequently, a new all-time low there. This model can connect a single monitor to two computers with up to 4K at 60Hz resolutions alongside the ability to “share four USB 3.0 devices such as a keyboard, mouse, hard drives, U disk, and printer.” It boasts three USB 3.0 ports was well as USB-C alongside support for HDMI 2.0, HDCP2.2/1.4, 3D, CEC, and HDR. You can flip between systems with the onboard button or the included desktop controller. Head below for more details.

If you don’t need the monitor support, UGREEN’s other newly-released KVM switcher is worth a look at under $37 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. There’s no video support on this model, but if you’re just looking to share peripherals between two systems, it is a notable and more minimalist option that costs a touch less.

On the higher-end side of recently-release KVM switchers, Anker’s latest model delivers an even more versatile and powerful setup. You can take a deeper dive into whether or not it will work for your setup in our launch coverage from earlier this summer.

Then swing by our Mac accessories hub for additional deals to upgrade your setup, including Samsung’s new iMac-inspired M8 Smart Monitor.

New UGREEN USB 3.0 KVM Switch features:

This KVM Switch allows 2 computers to share 4 USB 3.0 devices such as a set of keyboard, mouse, hard drives, U disk, and printer, and centralize control of your 2 computers on one monitor. You can easily switch between two hosts, which not only keeps your workspace tidy but also helps to maximize productivity and viewing capabilities. This 2 port KVM switches supports resolution up to 4K@60Hz and backward compatible 4K@30Hz, 2560*1440@120Hz, 1920*1080@240Hz. UGREEN KVM switches also support HDMI 2.0, HDCP2.2/1.4, 3D, CEC, and HDR, which makes the image display more exquisite and realistic, color is more bright and moving, really giving a feast for your eyes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!