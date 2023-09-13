Create custom pixelated animations with new $100 low on Govee’s Smart Curtain Lights

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Wi-Fi Curtain Lights for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this is a solid $30 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This relatively new set debuted on Amazon this summer and is now seeing its first notable price drop and subsequent Amazon all-time low. This is a unique design and form-factor for the Govee smart lights, delivering a sort of curtain of customizable RGBIC LEDs you can hang on walls, on top of curtains, and elsewhere. It measures out at 5 by 6.6 feet in size and can be entirely customized to show everything from letters and festive holiday patterns to pixelated imagery of all sorts – “you can also upload pictures and GIFs for a fun animated decoration to complete your space.” There’s a music mode for syncing to your tunes as well as 86 dynamic preset scene options alongside an IP65 waterproof rating and support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice control. More details below.

Some of Govee’s latest multi-color and warm white LED smart light strips are also still on sale. With various lengths starting at $35 shipped, this is another way to bring some festive and ambient lighting into various spaces of your home whether for the holidays or otherwise. You’re not going to get the wall-hung pixelated imagery going this route, but they will get the job done otherwise.

If you’re looking for some intelligent outdoor holiday lighting this year, the Philips Festavia sets are now finally back in-stock. These popular solutions sold out very quickly last time around and took a very long time to come back in-stock, so if you’re intersted you’ll want to swing by our coverage right here and scoop up a set or two while you still can.

Govee Smart Wi-Fi Curtain Light features:

Gorgeous Pattern Displays: These curtain lights are 5 x 6.6 feet and contain 520 light beads, allowing for a higher pixel density. In addition, 3 sets can be synced together to make clearer Halloween patterns. Suitable for Halloween decor.

DIY Your Canvas: With 5 canvas layers, add more dimension to your lighting effects with Govee LED Curtain Lights. You can also upload pictures and GIFs for a fun animated decoration to complete your space. Note: GIF function only works with one set.

86+ Dynamic Scene Modes: Amplify the coolest vibes for Halloween or special occasion. Whether you’re in charge of a local festival, hosting a party, or looking for extra lighting for Halloween decorations, these curtain lights are a practical choice.

