This mid-tier WD_BLACK 2TB SN770 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD just hit the $85 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB SN770 NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for $84.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This model has sold for between $160 and $110 for almost all of this year and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $15 under our previous mention to mark the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. For further comparison, this deal comes in at about $13 under the price of the much slower 2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus. The SN770 is a notable mid-tier option for folks that are both looking for a deal on an upgrade and also don’t need the latest and greatest or the fastest speeds out there. Even still, this model clocks in with a more than respectable 5,150MB/s alongside PCIe Gen4 storage technology that is also backwards compatible with older Gen3 motherboards. Despite the lack of an integrated heatsink, it does feature “advanced thermal management technology that helps maintain consistent performance in a an M.2 SSD form-factor.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

Even this Western Digital 2TB WD Blue model with a 4,150MB/s rate is selling for $5 more today on sale. For something less pricey, drop down to the 1TB SN770 and score yourself a new internal solution for $51 shipped instead.

If you are, however, looking to crank the speeds up, this ongoing deal on the Samsung’s 990 PRO 2TB heatsink SSD at $150 shipped will nearly double the rates of the models above. Even faster you say? Look no further than Crucial’s up to 12,400MB/s 1TB and 2TB Gen5 NVMe SSDs on sale from $168 and then browse through rest of our storage deals right here.

And for your your handheld PC – Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, or otherwise – dive into our launch coverage for the brand new WD_BLACK mini SN770M NVMe SSDs.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 SSD features:

Get into the game fast as you zoom past load times with blazing speeds of up to 5,150MB/s (1TB and 2TB models). Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors..Data Transfer Rate:0 MB per second

Equipped with a PCIe Gen4 interface, the WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD helps fuel in-game responsiveness, minimize stutter, and provide smooth streaming for a performance boost you can see and feel. PCIe Gen4 storage technology requires a compatible motherboard. WD_BLACK SN770 is backwards-compatible with PCIe Gen3.

Get tons of space for your latest games, future updates, and downloadable content with capacities up to 2TB. 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

