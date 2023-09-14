8Bitdo’s ‘world-first’ officially licensed Arcade Stick for Xbox/Windows returns to $108 low

Amazon was now offering the second notable deal on the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Xbox at $107.99 shipped. The brand officially launched this model back in June of this year as the “world’s first Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick.” Regularly $120, today’s offer is the second price drop and a match of both our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. Last time it didn’t last for very long, so grab it now if you’re interested. As detailed in our launch coverage, this model is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows machines. Differing from the all-button Razer model that just launched last month for PC and PS5, it features a series of ten arcade-style face buttons alongside a more traditional joystick setup with a 3.5mm audio jack. Connectivity options include wireless 2.4G or a tethered USB hook-up alongside up to 30 hours of battery life (8Bitdo says it recharges in four hours) as well as support for the 8Bitdo Ultimate Software – customize the control including everything from bespoke button mapping to stick sensitivity. Get a closer look right here and down below.

Considering this is the “first” official licensed Xbox arcade controller out there, it’s not easy to find something directly comparable. But if you don’t mind forgoing the official seal of approval, this PXN model is selling for $49 shipped on Amazon.

And while we are talking 8Bitdo, the only more exciting release from the brand in the last few months than the Xbox arcade stick above is its new NES and Famicom-inspired mechanical keyboard with giant customizable Super Buttons. Now available for pre-order ahead of the launch date next week, this one is sure to be a hit among retro gamer fans and you can take a deep dive into what to expect right here in our launch coverage.

8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Xbox features:

First Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick worldwide.

Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 and above.

Wireless 2.4G or wired USB connectivity.

Support 8BitDo Ultimate Software. Customizable button mapping.

Fast-mapping and profile setting buttons. 3.5mm Audio Jack and volume control.

30 play hours max with 4 hours charging time.

