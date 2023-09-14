Today’s best game deals: Marvel’s Avengers $4, Hot Wheels Unleashed $6, Disney Illusion Island, more

The PlayStation Store is now offering Marvel’s Avengers Definitive Edition for just $3.99 in digital form. And Xbox Live Gold/Game Pass members can scoop it up for the same price too. Regularly $40 in digital form, this is 90% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find – physical copies start at $17 on Amazon. Okay, so it wasn’t the most popular game after release, but at a price like this it might be worth a blast through it. While, for many folks, buying this one at full price wouldn’t be worth the price of admission, at just $4 you can take on the roles of Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Thor, and more for the price of a latte. You can “reassemble the Avengers in time to stop Advanced Idea Mechanics, one of the greatest threats Earth has ever faced, in an adventure that spans from the depths of the hidden kingdom of Wakanda to an apocalyptic alternate future.” Reports also suggest this one will be delisted at the end of the month, so it might be a good idea to stick it in your library for a rainy day now. Then head below for the rest of today’s console game deals.

