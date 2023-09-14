Today’s best game deals: Marvel’s Avengers $4, Hot Wheels Unleashed $6, Disney Illusion Island, more

The PlayStation Store is now offering Marvel’s Avengers Definitive Edition for just $3.99 in digital form. And Xbox Live Gold/Game Pass members can scoop it up for the same price too. Regularly $40 in digital form, this is 90% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find – physical copies start at $17 on Amazon. Okay, so it wasn’t the most popular game after release, but at a price like this it might be worth a blast through it. While, for many folks, buying this one at full price wouldn’t be worth the price of admission, at just $4 you can take on the roles of Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Thor, and more for the price of a latte. You can “reassemble the Avengers in time to stop Advanced Idea Mechanics, one of the greatest threats Earth has ever faced, in an adventure that spans from the depths of the hidden kingdom of Wakanda to an apocalyptic alternate future.” Reports also suggest this one will be delisted at the end of the month, so it might be a good idea to stick it in your library for a rainy day now. Then head below for the rest of today’s console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!
***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct
- Disney Illusion Island $32.50 (Reg. $40)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night eShop $12 (Reg. $40)
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Switch Sports $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Fire Emblem Engage $35 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead physical $28.50 (Reg. $40)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $20 (Reg. up to $60)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE Switch games
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising PS5$13 (Reg. $15+)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $6 (Reg. $20)
- Stray PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 4 remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Amazon buy one get one FREE PlayStation/Xbox games
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also part of Amazon’s BOGO FREE sale
- Forspoken $36 (Reg. $70)
- Also part of Amazon’s BOGO FREE sale
- WWE 2K22 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Atomic Heart $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Final Fantasy XVI: Deluxe Edition $80 (Reg. $100)
- Final Fantasy XVI PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Games (mostly) Under $10 sale
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition PS5 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, more
- The Quarry $20 (Reg. $30)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!