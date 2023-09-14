Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Omega 13, Tower of Fortune, Magic Launcher, more

Today’s collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready to go down below courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Be sure to scope out our hands-on review of the new Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe stand with 15W MagSafe as well as deals on Apple’s latest 10th Gen 10.9-inch iPad and Apple Watch Series 8, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like The Tawashi, Tower of Fortune 4, Omega 13, Backgammon Narde, Magic Launcher Pro Widgets, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Sydney the Scarecrow: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rescue the Enchanter: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Tawashi: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Omega 13: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Falan: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Backgammon Narde: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SOULVARS: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro Widgets: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Tweak and Tuneup: $10 (Reg. $50)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Rain Drop Catcher: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mobile Mouse & Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Spring Forever: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tank Battle – Mini War: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Panmorphia: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bleentoro Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Vodobanka Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Wall of insanity: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Shproty Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

Omega 13 features:

You play as a mech pilot who survived the war. In order to find someone, you join the arena and fight to the championship. You will also meet a mysterious woman and uncover the truth about the eternal night of the planet.

