Apple’s latest 10th Gen 10.9-inch iPad starts at $399 (Save up to $70)

Best Buy is now offering the second-best prices to date on Apple’s new 10th Generation 10.9-inch iPad. With several configurations on sale, pricing starts at $399 shipped in all four vibrant colors of the Wi-Fi 64GB model. That’s down from the usual $449 price tag, delivering $50 in savings and the best price since back in July where it fell $19 less. Best Buy has tons of other configurations on sale, too. If you’re looking to bring home a cellular-enabled 10.9-inch iPad instead, Amazon steps in to offer a new all-time low on the Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB model at $529, down from $599. Get a closer look in our launch coverage, or just get a closer look below the fold.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity.

Now for all of the signature accessories that turn one of the best tablets onto the market in one of the best portable productivity machines. Sure this may be one of the more entry-level experiences in the iPadOS lineup, but there are plenty of more pro-leaning accessories that help you make the most of your machine. A great place to start is the signature Magic Keyboard Folio, which is now also getting in on the savings at $224 from its usual $249 going rate. At that second-best price, you’re scoring a 2-in-1 design that can magnetically snap off the keyboard while still delivering some protection.

10.9-inch iPad features:

Colorfully reimagined and more versatile than ever. With an all-screen design, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and four gorgeous colors. iPad delivers a powerful way to create, stay connected, and get things done. Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU.

