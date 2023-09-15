Rad Power takes $250 off assortment of cargo e-bikes at best prices of the year from $1,249

a bicycle parked on the side of a road

Rad Power is ending the week today by launching its latest e-bike sale. This time putting some of the brand’s latest cargo e-bikes in the spotlight, the savings take $250 off a series of models that offer a little more utitlity than your average electric ride. There are three different form-factors up for grabs at the best prices of the season – if not the whole year – all starting at $1,249 shipped. We break down the full list of e-bikes below the fold, or you can just shop the sale for yourself.

All of the discounted cargo e-bikes on sale from Rad Power today are landing with some extra storage capacities in tow. There are three different models that clock in at three different price points, arriving with models that let you haul a few groceries home from the store, all the way up to EVs that have room for an extra person on the back and more.

Rad Power Bikes are some of our favorite options at the 9to5 network, with our reviews over at Electrek constantly walking away impressed by its releases. We’ve had favorable reviews on all three of the models below, too.

All of this week’s other best discounts are now live in our Green Deals guide. We have a collection of price cuts across an assortment of other EVs, and well as electric tools, tankless hot water heater, and so many other ways to save some cash on gear that’ll help you live a more sustainable life. But if we had to pick a single highlight, it would be this launch discount that’s live on the new Juiced Scorpion X2 e-bike at $400 off.

RadWagon 4 Electric Cargo Bike features:

This next-level hauler is perfect for taking the kids across town or loading up at the hardware store. The electric cargo bike’s elongated frame and lower center of gravity provide stable, reliable rides, even when you’re taking full advantage of the 350 lb. payload capacity. Take a passenger (or two!) for a spin. Our family-friendly accessories get the whole gang outside.

