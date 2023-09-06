Juiced debuts new Scorpion X2 e-bike with $400 off launch discount at $1,499

Juiced Bikes today is launching the new Scorpion X2 e-bike. We detailed everything you need to know about the upcoming EV over at Electrek, but didn’t mention that the Juiced Scorpion X2 is arriving with a limited-time price cut. Ahead of shipping at the end of September, you can now pre-order the new e-bike for $1,499 shipped. Down from $1,899, today’s offer arrives with $400 in savings attached on an all-new electric ride. It’s of course the first discount since launching today, and a new all-time low. Head below for more.

The new Scorpion X2 from Juiced Bikes arrives as a second-generation version of the original HyperScorpion. Now back and better than ever, the brand’s latest electric experience packs a 1,000W RetroBlade motor into a moped-style design with a 15.6Ah battery. That enables up to 28 MPH top speeds, as well as over 55 miles of range. New this time are all-terrain knobby tires for smoother off-road rides, as well as other inclusions like front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, a slick 7-speed transmission, front and rear fenders, and a 2,000-lumen headlight. Of course, that’s all with a $400 discount attached, too.

While you’ll find all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly deals up for grabs right now in our Green Deals guide, there’s only one place to check for e-bikes right now. We rounded up all of the best e-bike Labor Day deals, most of which are still up for the taking. Including some offerings from Juiced, the savings extend over to EVs from Rad Power, Lectric, Aventon, and other brands.

Juiced Scorpion X2 features:

Get ready to ride the latest evolution of a legendary e-bike! The Scorpion X2 amps up the performance, safety, and comfort of our fan-favorite e-bike series, offering class-leading features like a beefy 1,000W motor and huge 52V/15.6Ah battery (SGS Certified to UL 2271) for enough juice to power speeds up to 28 mph and deliver a 55+ mile riding range.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!