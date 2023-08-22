The Razer Razor in all its green glory is real, thanks to a new collaboration with Gillette

In gaming collaborations you didn’t see coming, Gillette today is partnering with Razer to debut none other than a razor for gamers. Or something like that. Complete with an unmistakably green colorway and the expected snake branding, the Razer Razor will be hitting store shelves later this fall.

Razer Razor launching this fall

The Razer Razor is real. It’s hitting store shelves later this fall, and arrives with the kind of design that catches a gamer’s eye. In partnership with one of the bigger names in shaving these days, the Razer Razor will be adding a green coat of paint to the existing GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar. It’s a 5-blade razor that accepts reusable blade cartridges, and is largely just a pretty standard way to shave your face.

But because this is a collaboration with Razer we’re talking about, you’ll find a vibrant acid green colorway slapped onto the exterior complete with some black accenting and the brand’s signature snake logo.

More seasoned Razer fans will remember that this isn’t the first time that the idea of a Razer Razor has been put out into the ether. In what very much feels like the first teaser to today’s actual reveal, back on April Fools day earlier in the year, Razer jokingly announced a way for gamers to shave in style. Now a few months later, and the brand is actually serious.

But without RGB, what is even the point? If Razer was going to be a little cheeky and release a product like this in partnership with Gillette, the two brands could have at least gone all the way.

If you’re actually trying to bring home one of the new Razer Razors, Gillette notes that the limited-edition product will be rolling out towards the end of the month. We’re still not sure on just how much the gamer shaving gear will actually cost, as Gillette notes that “final consumer pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.” But we at least do know that the collaboration will come in different models – with and without a Razer travel tin – while also selling branded refill blades.

Standard versions of the Gillette Razor without the Razer branding sell in the $30 range right now, so it’s best to assume that you’ll pay a little bit more when the Razer Razor does end up launching at the end of August.

