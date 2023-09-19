Bellroy intros new waterproof Venture Apple Watch Band with ‘premium’ metal hardware

After the debut of its new 2023 iPhone cover collection and its subsequent inclusion in our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases, Bellroy is now introducing its new Venture Apple Watch Strap. Apple just unveiled its new Series 9 Apple Watch alongside the second-generation Ultra model and Bellroy is out with a new strap to go along with them. In fact, its new Venture Watch Strap, which is now up for purchase, is available in two sizes for comparability with the entire spectrum of Apple wearables, both new and old. Head below for a closer look.

Bellroy intros new Venture Apple Watch Strap

Bellroy has decided to employ a leather-free build on the new Venture strap by way of a “smooth, durable FKM polymer” – the brand is “committed to making them environmentally sustainable – using fabrics made from recycled and plant-derived materials, and sourcing leathers with the least environmental impact.” Bellroy describes the material as being waterproof with a recessed underside that reduces sweat build-up to support everything from yoga and cycling to surfing and everything in between.

However, it also feels the “premium” stainless steel hardware with a pin-and-tuck closure both “stands up to adventure” and “doesn’t stand out in an office setting.”

Here’s a closer look at the highlight features:

Fully waterproof

Adjustable band is 219mm (8.6 inches) in length and fits wrists between 125 – 185mm (4.9 – 7.3 inches) around

Smooth, flexible FKM polymer band

Premium stainless steel hardware

Pin-and-tuck closure

Recessed underside reduces sweat build-up

Backed by our 3-year warranty

The new Venture band comes in a light Chalk colorway as well as a black Shadow variant with a 3-year warranty for $59 shipped.

