Bellroy leather iPhone 15 cases arrive to replace Apple’s with new slim/wallet models

The Bellroy iPhone 15 leather cases have now officially landed, with updated versions of its classic models. The brand has been serving up cases for Apple’s handsets since way back during the iPhone 6 days, and its latest designs have now been overhauled alongside some new colorways to offer up some leather covers to iPhone 15 adopters after Apple eschewed the natural material from its collection. The new Bellroy collection comes in three flavors: the Phone Case – 3 Card, the standard thin leather Phone Case, and its Mod Phone Case + Wallet. Head below for a closer look.

Bellroy iPhone 15 leather cases – Standard, 3 Card, and Mod Wallet

Bellroy has implemented “improved leather coverage” this year while still leveraging “premium hides tanned under gold-rated Leather Working Group environmental protocols.” It is certainly aware and conscious of where it is sourcing its materials:

We select our materials based on a balance of functionality, durability and their ability to age gracefully. We are also committed to making them environmentally sustainable – using fabrics made from recycled and plant-derived materials, and sourcing leathers with the least environmental impact.

As the name suggests, the iPhone 15 Phone Case – 3 Card wraps your Apple handset in the aforementioned leather with an integrated three-card storage hatch that opens on the back of the case – as opposed to one of those cases with an external wallet attached on the back. That also means it is not compatible with Qi or MagSafe gear, but it does deliver protective polymer bumpers as well as a nice microfiber lining and anodized aluminum buttons – all features we were impressed with after going hands-on with last year’s models and something you’ll find on the other two iPhone 15 models as well.

The iPhone 15 Phone Case is quite similar to the 3 Card model, just with the inclusion of a MagSafe/Qi-compatible design and the exclusion of a hatch compartment.

This slim, MagSafe-compatible case protects your iPhone from bumps and scratches, while giving it a smooth leather touch.

The Mod Phone Case + Wallet pulls in the same features of the standard Phone Case and adds the brand’s ModRail system alongside MagSafe compatibility. The rail system allows for a more secure setup for the included removable wallet.

This dynamic duo lets you snap a slim wallet securely onto your phone case when you need it, then pop it off when you don’t.

iPhone 15 Phone Case – 3 Card from $69

iPhone 15 Phone Case from $79

iPhone 15 Mod Phone Case + Wallet from $100

