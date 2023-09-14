Spigen’s new Enzo leather Apple Watch Series 9 band with metal deployant surfaces at $27

After seeing the brand’s official iPhone 15 series case collection go live (there’s now some launch deals to take advantage of), we are turning our attention to the new Spigen Apple Series 9 leather band. Officially known as the Enzo model, it is launching on Amazon at $26.99 shipped to give folks a chance to score a “genuine leather” strap for their new Series 9 Apple wearable – it also works on previous-generation 41mm, 40mm, and 38mm models as well. Now available for purchase in two colorways, you can get more details and a closer look at the new Spigen Enzo leather Apple Watch Series 9 band below.

New Spigen Enzo leather Apple Watch Series 9 band

Available in a black or a sort of taupe colorway Spigen calls Etoffe, the new leather Apple Watch Series 9 Enzo band is “handcrafted” with a genuine leather exterior and Zermatt (Swiss) leather interior “for durability and comfort.”

This model also features a reinforced metal deployant-style metal clasp and buckle on the bottom side of your wrist to hold everything in place – it, according to Spigen, is made of an anti-allergenic material.

To my eyes it looks like a sort of higher-end approach, especially for Spigen – its Enzo gear usually is – but without the luxury price tag. I am indeed a fan of Spigen’s stretchy fabric Lite fit models, and you can score one of those for less at around $19 Prime shipped, but it is nice to see a higher-end solution from a trusted brand that doesn’t cost a fortune.

The new Spigen Enzo leather Apple Watch Series 9 band is now available for purchase via the official Amazon storefront at $27 shipped.

And be sure to scope out the new Spigen iPhone 15 collection with models starting from under $14 Prime shipped as well.

