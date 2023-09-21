Secure your Apple tracker in Elevation Lab’s waterproof AirTag Surface mount at $10.50

While it might not be the new Apple FineWoven Key Ring model, the official ElevationLab Amazon storefront is now offering some notable deals on its far more affordable TagVault Surface AirTag case. You can now score the TagVault Surface for $10.36, a 2-pack for $15.95, or a 4-pack for $22.95, all of which ship free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While the bulk 4-pack will deliver the lowest price per case, all three options are at some of the lowest we have tracked. Today’s deal on the single adhesive mount is matching the lowest we have tracked while the other two are a couple bucks below our previous mentions. It’s not Apple’s fancy new FineWoven treatment (here’s the first deals on the FineWoven iPhone 15 cases), but ElevationLab does make some of the best and most robust AirTag cases out there if you ask me. As the name suggests, the TagVault Surface delivers an IP68 waterproof housing that easily screws on and off like a contact lens case and “installs in seconds with premium 3M VHB adhesive.” More details below.

It’s hard to recommend the budget brand adhesive AirTag mounts – who knows if they will actually stay in place the way the more robust branded options will. The Pelican Marine variant is another trustworthy option but it is nearly double the price of the TagVault Surface right now. However you can score the brand’s adhesive Protector model starting from under $8.50 Prime shipped on Amazon.

While we are talking Elevation Lab though, be sure to check out its new glow in the dark waterproof AirTag holder as well as our launch coverage on the “first fabric AirTag holder” for discreetly tracking bags, luggage, and more.

And if you’re more focused on ensuring your iPhone 15 is covered ahead of tomorrow’s delivery day, we have covered all of the best case options out there right here alongside some early price drops to browse through.

Elevation Lab TagVault Surface features:

The indestructible AirTag surface mount.

Installs in seconds with premium 3M VHB adhesive.

Holds extremely strong to clean, flat surfaces (alcohol pad included). Warm with hair dryer to remove.

IP68 Waterproof.

Discreet & minimal design. Top easily screws on and off like a contact lens case.

Premium glass-filled composite construction.

Great for: skis & snowboards, trailers, watercraft, power tools, construction equipment, bikes, bike racks, camping stuff, camera gear cases, etc…

