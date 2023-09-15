Best iPhone 15 case deals from $6: Exclusive offers for 9to5 readers, leather, wood, clear, more

Pre-order day is here and so are the first wave of the best iPhone 15 case deals. It has been a busy couple days in the iPhone accessory world with many of the best third-party brands launching their latest gear for Apple’s new handsets. While the new Apple FineWoven iPhone 15 cases and MagSafe wallets are now available for purchase to replace its leather offerings, it might be a while before we see any significant deals on first-party covers. However, some of our favorite brands are getting scrappy this year to offer up early deals for early adopters. From gorgeous genuine leather models to some of the best environmentally-friendly offerings and particularly affordable options starting from just $6 Prime shipped, you’ll want to head below for all of the best iPhone 15 case deals, not to mention some exclusive discounts just for 9to5 readers.

Exclusive deals on SANDMARC’s gorgeous leather iPhone 15 cases

SANDMARC makes some of the nicest leather cases on the market and are a personal favorite of mine – even its rubber Pro models are pretty awesome if you ask me. They are also, along with the rest of the brand’s gear, some of the only cases that almost never go on sale. But this is 9to5Toys after all and we have secured our readers an exclusive discount by applying code 9TO5TOYS at checkout.

Our exclusive 9TO5TOYS discount code will drop your total down to to $44.99 on the leather models and $35.99 on the Pro multi-layered rubber texture variants. They will begin shipping in October.

More details in our launch coverage: SANDMARC’s gorgeous leather iPhone 15 cases are here, plus more from $36

Moment iPhone 15 case deals are already live!

Just before pre-orders went live on the new iPhone 15 cases, Moment launched a surprising sale on its brand new case collection. You can now knock the price on all four styles of the Moment iPhone 15 case to $39.99 shipped. Down from $50, this 20% discount is the first chance to save and a perfect chance to score one of our favorite covers.

More details in our launch coverage: Moment updates popular MagSafe photography case for iPhone 14 series handsets

Early iPhone case deals from Spigen

While you will find some other budget-friendly iPhone 15 cases on sale down below, Spigen is easily one of the best in the category and we are already tracking on-page coupons on select models to knock prices down even lower than they already are. Deals start from under $14 Prime shipped.

More details in our launch coverage: Spigen’s iPhone 15 case collection is now live with new models and prices starting from $14

Pad & Quill leather iPhone 15 wallet cases up to 33% off

Use code PQ20 at checkout to knock the prices on Pad & Quill’s new handmade leather iPhone 15 Pro cases down even lower than they already are.

Pocket Book iPhone 15 Case $67.50 (Reg. $100)

(Reg. $100) Traveler All Leather iPhone 15 Wallet Case $67.50 (Reg. $100)

More details in our launch coverage: New Pad & Quill leather iPhone 15 wallet cases arrive with deep launch deals at 33% off

More exclusive iPhone 15 case deals

Now let’s take a look at a few more exclusive iPhone 15 case deals for 9to5 readers:

And more budget-friendly iPhone 15 launch deals

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!