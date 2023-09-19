Apple’s official iPhone 15 cases see first discounts: FineWoven, silicone, more from $47

We’re now tracking the first batch of discounts across Apple’s just-released iPhone 15 series cases. While there has hardly been a short supply of covers from third-party brands up for grabs since the Wonderlust keynote last week, the in-house solutions from Apple are still some of the more beloved covers out there. And now, you can save! Amazon is marking down all of the different styles starting at $47, including silicone and clear covers, as well as those slick new FineWoven designs for all four of the new iPhone 15 models. We break down the savings below the fold.

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro FineWoven case features:

Made from durable microtwill, the material has a soft, suedelike feel. The FineWoven material was also designed with the earth in mind — made from 68 percent post-consumer recycled content and significantly reducing carbon emissions compared with leather. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 15 Pro Max, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

