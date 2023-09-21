Case-Mate’s MagSafe card holder snaps to the back of iPhone 15 Pro Max at new $32 low

Amazon is now offering the Case-Mate MagSafe Card Holder for iPhone 13, 14, and 15 Pro Max at $31.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is a solid 20% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also marks a new Amazon all-time low as well. This model snaps right onto the back of your device via Apple’s MagSafe system (for use with MagSafe-compatible cases). It is made of a vegan leather treatment and features a somewhat unique magnetic flip closure lid to ensure up to three of your cards and IDs remain secure inside. “Once this wallet is installed on the back of your phone case, you’re ready to live life with ease; Holds up to 3 credit/debit cards, IDs, business cards, cash, coins and more.” Head below for more details. 

If you would prefer something a little bit more minimalist and thin that will also work on the smaller Apple handsets, the elago Magnetic Wallet Card Holder is a solid option. We featured this one at launch and you can still score a 10% discount via the official Amazon storefront with pricing starting from $17 Prime shipped with a p[air fo color options to choose from. 

You’ll also want to check out the very first deals on Apple’s all-new FineWoven MagSafe Wallet for iPhone 15 ahead of delivery day tomorrow, our launch coverage of Satechi’s brand new MagSafe Wallet, and the new Pad & Quill leather iPhone 15 wallet cases that are now live with solid launch deals at 33% off. Harber London’s gorgeous new handmade iPhone 15 leather sleeves are worth a look if you’re into these sorts of cases as well.

Case-Mate MagSafe Card Holder features:

  • Super Strong Magnets: The powerful built-in magnets used in this phone card holder ensures proper alignment with your device; You can easily detach it and switch between phones and phone cases as many times as you, please!
  • Premium Vegan Leather: This slim magnetic wallet is made with high-quality vegan leather and seamlessly snaps onto your MagSafe case or iPhone; Exquisite craftsmanship ensures that the Mag-Safe wallet will not be easily deformed or opened
  • Easy and Safe to Use: Once this wallet is installed on the back of your phone case, you’re ready to live life with ease; Holds up to 3 credit/debit cards, IDs, business cards, cash, coins and more; This wallet has a magnetic flip closure that allows for quick access while fully covering your cards, cash, and IDs for added security
  • MagSafe Compatible: This magnetic snap-on flip wallet only works with MagSafe-compatible devices (iPhone 12 and later); It can also be paired with your MagSafe-compatible case for a more stylish appearance

