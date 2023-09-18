Harber London’s gorgeous new handmade iPhone 15 leather sleeves with magnetic closures

Let’s take a closer look at some of the Harber London iPhone 15 leather sleeves. The brand makes some of the most gorgeous leather accessories for Apple gear, including the City and Office MacBook backpacks we reviewed (they are among some of the best I have ever tested out), as well as the brand’s 15-inch MacBook Air sleeves, which have been quite popular with our readers. But now it’s time to scope out the brand’s iPhone 15 options, which all fall into the high-end and mostly leather sleeve category, some even with magnetic closures. Head below for a closer look at the Harber London iPhone 15 leather sleeves.

Harber London iPhone 15 leather sleeves

Harber London, including all of its iPhone 15 gear, delivers handmade gear crafted from premium full-grain leather that “will age beautifully as they form a unique patina [over time].” You’ll also find the brand making use of 100% wool felt – “a natural fiber harvested from sheep” sourced in a renewable and eco-friendly manner that is not only “[antistatic], moisture resistant, [and] self-extinguishing, it naturally repels soiling and it also feels soft to the touch.”

The brand is now offering a range of different sleeve and wallet options for iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max, each of which delivers a sort of sleeve-like experience outside of the zippered Wallet Organiser, which unfolds to provide storage space for your iPhone as well as bank cards and other small accessories. Let’s take a closer look at some of our favorites below:

Slim Pull Sleeve Case $75

Our thinnest design ever for smartphones.

Comfortable Pull Tab for easy access to your phone.

Back quick draw pocket for cards.

Keeps bulk to a minimum.

Handmade by expert artisans in Spain.

Made with our Signature Premium Full Grain Leather.

Magnetic Envelope Sleeve For iPhone $75

Magnetic Closure.

Slim design.

Charge-through cut hole.

Handmade by expert artisans in Spain.

Made with Premium Full Grain Leather.

100% Wool Felt Interior Lining.

Slim Leather Smartphone Sleeve Case $62

Super Slim design.

For iPhone, Samsung, and more.

Keeps bulk to a minimum.

Front leather pocket for credit cards and folded bills.

Back of the sleeve is made of leather.

Handmade by expert artisans in Spain.

Made with our Signature Premium Full Grain Leather.

100% Dense Wool Felt.

Classic – Leather Smartphone Sleeve Wallet $62

Super Slim design.

Keeps bulk to a minimum.

Front leather pocket.

Back of the sleeve is made of leather.

Handmade by expert artisans in Spain.

Made with our Signature Premium Full Grain Leather.

100% Dense Wool Felt.

You can browse through the rest of the Harber London iPhone 15 sleeve and case collection right here and then scope out some of the best deals we are tracking on iPhone 15 cases in our roundup from pre-order day.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!