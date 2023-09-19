Satechi’s new MagSafe Wallet doubles as a stand and holds 4 cards in its vegan leather build

Not even Satechi could resist launching a new iPhone 15 accessory, and today, the brand is out with its all-new vegan leather MagSafe Wallet Stand. The new release not only breaks the mold by holding four IDs or credit cards, but it also steps up to double as a kickstand that comes in one of four sustainable designs.

Satechi debuts new Vegan-Leather MagSafe Wallet Stand

Satechi is now the latest brand to get in on the MagSafe wallet market. We’ve seen just about every case or accessory maker out there launch their own take on the add-on Apple first introduced alongside MagSafe several years ago. Now it’s Satechi’s turn. But in order to avoid just being late to the party with the same old form factor as we’ve seen dozens of times over, the brand is mixing it up with one of the more versatile releases in the space.

For starters, the new Satechi Vegan-Leather MagSafe Wallet Stand arrives with the ability to hold four cards at once. That number alone should already be raising some eyebrows, as just about every other model out there caps out with just two cards. It does mean that this new release is a bit thicker than your average counterpart, but that extra heft does bring with it some other features.

It’s right in the name, but the new Satechi MagSafe Wallet Stand also doubles as a way to prop up your iPhone. On top of just magnetically snapping right onto the back of your handset, the design also folds out in order to offer a multi-angle kickstand. Satechi is also taking a page out of Apple’s playbook by going with a more sustainable material. We teased it above, but the new Satechi MagSafe Wallet is made of vegan leather.

The new Satechi Vegan-Leather MagSafe Wallet Stand is now available for purchase direct from the company’s own storefront. It sells for $39.99 and comes in one of four colors: Black, Brown, Navy Blue, and Orange.

