New Pad & Quill leather iPhone 15 wallet cases arrive with deep launch deals at 33% off

The new Pad & Quill leather iPhone 15 wallet cases have arrived with some seriously deep launch deals. The brand has been a staple around here for years, has already landed in our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases, and delivers some of the highest-quality handmade Apple gear accessories you’ll find anywhere. Hand-crafted by artisans in its Minnesota facility, the brand delivers premium leather treatments with marine-grade stitching and classic designs for some of the best leather iPhone 15 wallet cases around. The brand’s Pocketbook and Traveler All-Leather Wallet iPhone 15 cases are now live, and you can score some serious deals down below with our promo code.
As per usual, Pad & Quill is delivering artisan-made American full-grain leather cases here with UV-resistant nylon stitching, space to store your cards, and even a removable wallet attachment on the the Traveller so you can still leverage MagSafe charging and accessories. Both models ship with a 30-day money back guarantee and are now up to 33% off. And even with the $6 delivery fee on orders under $100 you’ll get hit with, you’re looking at some serious deals for brand new handmade $100 leather iPhone 15 cases.
***Note: Use code PQ20 at checkout to redeem the deals below. Both models are shipping by the end of the month.
- Pocket Book iPhone 15 Case $67.50 (Reg. $100)
- Our most compact wallet case ever
- Designed to integrate with MagSafe® magnetic charging
- Luxurious full-grain American leather
- Slim profile adds only 0.5 of an inch to the overall thickness of the iPhone
- Ages beautifully with a rich patina
- Discreet signature of the artisan
- Strong replaceable polycarbonate iPhone tray integrated into the leather cover
- Quick-access viewing space for a business card or ID card
- Marine-grade, UV-resistant, nylon stitching
- Traveler All Leather iPhone 15 Wallet Case $67.50 (Reg. $100)
- Handmade artisan leather case, plastic-free!
- NEW RFID-protected secure wallet that transforms into a stand!
- Perfectly fits iPhone 15 Pro/Max
- New secure bumper inserts allow for custom fitting to your liking
- MagSafe compatible
- Soft American full-grain leather
- UV-resistant nylon stitching
Pad & Quill Pocket Book iPhone 15 Case features:
An iPhone 15 Pro leather wallet case and iPhone stand made entirely of American full-grain leather and artisan stitch. Not a plastic drop was used in this beautiful case inspired by our father’s coin purse. A compact luxury wallet case for iPhone 15 Pro Max. The handmade LeatherSafe™ case securely holds 5-7 cards. Enter the Pocket Book wallet case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, a testament to this philosophy. Meticulously handcrafted from premium American full-grain leather that epitomizes the Pad & Quill ethos. As the leather gracefully ages, this case becomes a living testament to your unique journey. Backed by our steadfast 2-year leather warranty and a reassuring 30-day money-back guarantee, it elevates your iPhone’s protection and sense of style.
