New Pad & Quill leather iPhone 15 wallet cases arrive with deep launch deals at 33% off

The new Pad & Quill leather iPhone 15 wallet cases have arrived with some seriously deep launch deals. The brand has been a staple around here for years, has already landed in our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases, and delivers some of the highest-quality handmade Apple gear accessories you’ll find anywhere. Hand-crafted by artisans in its Minnesota facility, the brand delivers premium leather treatments with marine-grade stitching and classic designs for some of the best leather iPhone 15 wallet cases around. The brand’s Pocketbook and Traveler All-Leather Wallet iPhone 15 cases are now live, and you can score some serious deals down below with our promo code.

New Pad & Quill leather iPhone 15 wallet cases

As per usual, Pad & Quill is delivering artisan-made American full-grain leather cases here with UV-resistant nylon stitching, space to store your cards, and even a removable wallet attachment on the the Traveller so you can still leverage MagSafe charging and accessories. Both models ship with a 30-day money back guarantee and are now up to 33% off. And even with the $6 delivery fee on orders under $100 you’ll get hit with, you’re looking at some serious deals for brand new handmade $100 leather iPhone 15 cases.

***Note: Use code PQ20 at checkout to redeem the deals below. Both models are shipping by the end of the month.

Pocket Book iPhone 15 Case $67.50 (Reg. $100) Our most compact wallet case ever Designed to integrate with MagSafe® magnetic charging Luxurious full-grain American leather Slim profile adds only 0.5 of an inch to the overall thickness of the iPhone Ages beautifully with a rich patina Discreet signature of the artisan Strong replaceable polycarbonate iPhone tray integrated into the leather cover Quick-access viewing space for a business card or ID card Marine-grade, UV-resistant, nylon stitching

(Reg. $100) Traveler All Leather iPhone 15 Wallet Case $67.50 (Reg. $100) Handmade artisan leather case, plastic-free! NEW RFID-protected secure wallet that transforms into a stand! Perfectly fits iPhone 15 Pro/Max New secure bumper inserts allow for custom fitting to your liking MagSafe compatible Soft American full-grain leather UV-resistant nylon stitching

(Reg. $100)

Pad & Quill Pocket Book iPhone 15 Case features:

An iPhone 15 Pro leather wallet case and iPhone stand made entirely of American full-grain leather and artisan stitch. Not a plastic drop was used in this beautiful case inspired by our father’s coin purse. A compact luxury wallet case for iPhone 15 Pro Max. The handmade LeatherSafe™ case securely holds 5-7 cards. Enter the Pocket Book wallet case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, a testament to this philosophy. Meticulously handcrafted from premium American full-grain leather that epitomizes the Pad & Quill ethos. As the leather gracefully ages, this case becomes a living testament to your unique journey. Backed by our steadfast 2-year leather warranty and a reassuring 30-day money-back guarantee, it elevates your iPhone’s protection and sense of style.

